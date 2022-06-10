 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery June 11

  • Updated
  • 0

June 7

Mega Millions: 4-34-40-41-53-3 Megaplier: 4

Estimated Jackpot: $207,000,000

June 3

Mega Millions: 11-16-22-48-59-11 Megaplier: 4

Estimated Jackpot: $189,000,000

June 8

Powerball: 22-39-43-62-64-7 Power play: 4

Estimated jackpot: $210,000,000

June 6

Powerball: 2-10-35-44-46-4 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $198,000,000

June 9

Cowboy Draw: 9-15-21-22-42

Estimated Jackpot: $1,070,000

June 6

Cowboy Draw: 8-14-18-27-34

Estimated Jackpot: $1,030,000

June 9

Lucky for Life: 2-12-16-33-35 Lucky Ball: 10

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

June 8

Lucky for Life: 5-14-16-25-26 Lucky Ball: 10

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

June 9

2by2: Red 17-18 White 9-25

Top Prize: $22,000

June 8

2by2: Red 3-10 White 18-20

Top Prize: $22,000

