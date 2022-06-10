Lottery June 12

June 10
Mega Millions: 3-12-14-18-32 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $226,000,000
June 7
Mega Millions: 4-34-40-41-53-3 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $207,000,000
June 8
Powerball: 22-39-43-62-64-7 Power play: 4
Estimated jackpot: $210,000,000
June 6
Powerball: 2-10-35-44-46-4 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $198,000,000
June 9
Cowboy Draw: 9-15-21-22-42
Estimated Jackpot: $1,070,000
June 6
Cowboy Draw: 8-14-18-27-34
Estimated Jackpot: $1,030,000
June 10
Lucky for Life: 12-18-26-37-39 Lucky Ball: 8
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
June 9
Lucky for Life: 2-12-16-33-35 Lucky Ball: 10
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
June 10
2by2: Red 16-20 White 8-17
Top Prize: $22,000
June 9
2by2: Red 17-18 White 9-25
Top Prize: $22,000