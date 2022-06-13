Lottery June 14

June 10
Mega Millions: 3-12-14-18-32 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $226,000,000
June 7
Mega Millions: 4-34-40-41-53-3 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $207,000,000
June 11
Powerball: 18-20-26-53-69 Power play: 5
Estimated jackpot: $229,000,000
June 8
Powerball: 22-39-43-62-64-7 Power play: 4
Estimated jackpot: $210,000,000
June 9
Cowboy Draw: 9-15-21-22-42
Estimated Jackpot: $1,070,000
June 6
Cowboy Draw: 8-14-18-27-34
Estimated Jackpot: $1,030,000
June 12
Lucky for Life: 1-16-26-27-44 Lucky Ball: 3
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
June 11
Lucky for Life: 11-16-31-37-41 Lucky Ball: 2
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
June 12
2by2: Red 5-8 White 9-20
Top Prize: $22,000
June 11
2by2: Red 4-25 White 1-11
Top Prize: $22,000