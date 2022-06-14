 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery June 15

  • Updated
  • 0

June 10

Mega Millions: 3-12-14-18-32 Megaplier: 4

Estimated Jackpot: $226,000,000

June 7

Mega Millions: 4-34-40-41-53-3 Megaplier: 4

Estimated Jackpot: $207,000,000

June 13

Powerball: 2-27-42-44-51 Power play: 25

Estimated jackpot: $243,000,000

June 11

Powerball: 18-20-26-53-69 Power play: 5

Estimated jackpot: $229,000,000

June 13

Cowboy Draw: 1-5-12-19-21

Estimated Jackpot: $1,110,000

June 9

Cowboy Draw: 9-15-21-22-42

Estimated Jackpot: $1,070,000

June 13

Lucky for Life: 9-16-17-24-27 Lucky Ball: 4

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

June 12

Lucky for Life: 1-16-26-27-44 Lucky Ball: 3

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

June 13

2by2: Red 3-4 White 10-13

Top Prize: $22,000

June 12

2by2: Red 5-8 White 9-20

Top Prize: $22,000

