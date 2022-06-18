 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lottery June 19

  • 0

June 17

Mega Millions: 20-36-53-56-69-16 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $273,000,000

June 14

Mega Millions: 30-37-38-42-58-22 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $247,000,000

June 15

Powerball: 19-28-41-42-51 Power play: 7

Estimated jackpot: $258,000,000

June 13

Powerball: 2-27-42-44-51 Power play: 25

Estimated jackpot: $243,000,000

June 16

People are also reading…

Cowboy Draw: 5-21-24-35-42

Estimated Jackpot: $250,000

June 13

Cowboy Draw: 1-5-12-19-21

Estimated Jackpot: $1,110,000

June 17

Lucky for Life: 6-13-21-31-40 Lucky Ball: 1

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

June 16

Lucky for Life: 6-14-23-36-40 Lucky Ball: 6

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

June 17

2by2: Red 9-11 White 4-11

Top Prize: $22,000

June 16

2by2: Red 2-16 White 8-13

Top Prize: $22,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News