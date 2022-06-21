 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery June 22

  • 0

June 17

Mega Millions: 20-36-53-56-69-16 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $273,000,000

June 14

Mega Millions: 30-37-38-42-58-22 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $247,000,000

June 20

Powerball: 3-44-61-63-69-13 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $296,000,000

June 18

Powerball: 10-19-40-45-58-25 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $279,000,000

June 20

Cowboy Draw: 13-17-20-21-28

Estimated Jackpot: $250,000

June 16

Cowboy Draw: 5-21-24-35-42

Estimated Jackpot: $250,000

June 20

Lucky for Life: 8-22-27-32-38 Lucky Ball: 12

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

June 19

Lucky for Life: 2-16-23-38-47 Lucky Ball: 9

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

June 20

2by2: Red 18-19 White 3-5

Top Prize: $22,000

June 19

2by2: Red 6-7 White 11-17

Top Prize: $22,000

