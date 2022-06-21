Lottery June 22

June 17
Mega Millions: 20-36-53-56-69-16 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $273,000,000
June 14
Mega Millions: 30-37-38-42-58-22 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $247,000,000
June 20
Powerball: 3-44-61-63-69-13 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $296,000,000
June 18
Powerball: 10-19-40-45-58-25 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $279,000,000
June 20
Cowboy Draw: 13-17-20-21-28
Estimated Jackpot: $250,000
June 16
Cowboy Draw: 5-21-24-35-42
Estimated Jackpot: $250,000
June 20
Lucky for Life: 8-22-27-32-38 Lucky Ball: 12
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
June 19
Lucky for Life: 2-16-23-38-47 Lucky Ball: 9
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
June 20
2by2: Red 18-19 White 3-5
Top Prize: $22,000
June 19
2by2: Red 6-7 White 11-17
Top Prize: $22,000