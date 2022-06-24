Lottery June 26

June 24
Mega Millions: 1-7-11-25-56-12 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $312,000,000
June 21
Mega Millions: 8-13-18-32-42-20 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $290,000,000
June 22
Powerball: 6-10-31-48-56-12 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $312,000,000
June 20
Powerball: 3-44-61-63-69-13 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $296,000,000
June 23
Cowboy Draw: 4-30-32-41-42
Estimated Jackpot: $250,000
June 20
Cowboy Draw: 13-17-20-21-28
Estimated Jackpot: $250,000
June 24
Lucky for Life: 15-18-28-41-44 Lucky Ball: 17
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
June 23
Lucky for Life: 10-12-20-22-47 Lucky Ball: 14
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
June 24
2by2: Red 16-25 White 15-20
Top Prize: $22,000
June 23
2by2: Red 8-21 White 7-25
Top Prize: $22,000