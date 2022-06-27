Lottery June 28

June 24
Mega Millions: 1-7-11-25-56-12 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $312,000,000
June 21
Mega Millions: 8-13-18-32-42-20 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $290,000,000
June 25
Powerball: 6-12-20-27-32-4 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $335,000,000
June 22
Powerball: 6-10-31-48-56-12 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $312,000,000
June 23
Cowboy Draw: 4-30-32-41-42
Estimated Jackpot: $250,000
June 20
Cowboy Draw: 13-17-20-21-28
Estimated Jackpot: $250,000
June 26
Lucky for Life: 6-21-24-35-48 Lucky Ball: 3
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
June 25
Lucky for Life: 9-11-30-45-46 Lucky Ball: 17
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
June 26
2by2: Red 9-15 White 5-14
Top Prize: $22,000
June 25
2by2: Red 22-26 White 15-8
Top Prize: $22,000