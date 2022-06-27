 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery June 28

June 24

Mega Millions: 1-7-11-25-56-12 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $312,000,000

June 21

Mega Millions: 8-13-18-32-42-20 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $290,000,000

June 25

Powerball: 6-12-20-27-32-4 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $335,000,000

June 22

Powerball: 6-10-31-48-56-12 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $312,000,000

June 23

Cowboy Draw: 4-30-32-41-42

Estimated Jackpot: $250,000

June 20

Cowboy Draw: 13-17-20-21-28

Estimated Jackpot: $250,000

June 26

Lucky for Life: 6-21-24-35-48 Lucky Ball: 3

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

June 25

Lucky for Life: 9-11-30-45-46 Lucky Ball: 17

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

June 26

2by2: Red 9-15 White 5-14

Top Prize: $22,000

June 25

2by2: Red 22-26 White 15-8

Top Prize: $22,000

