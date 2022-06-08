Lottery June 9

June 7
Mega Millions: 4-34-40-41-53-3 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $207,000,000
June 3
Mega Millions: 11-16-22-48-59-11 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $189,000,000
June 6
Powerball: 2-10-35-44-46-4 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $198,000,000
June 4
Powerball: 14-16-36-52-60-16 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $184,000,000
June 6
Cowboy Draw: 8-14-18-27-34
Estimated Jackpot: $1,030,000
June 2
Cowboy Draw: 4-9-10-11-21
Estimated Jackpot: $1,000,000
June 7
Lucky for Life: 4-10-15-23-47 Lucky Ball: 9
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
June 6
Lucky for Life: 9-21-24-29-36 Lucky Ball: 15
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
June 7
2by2: Red 6-17 White 19-23
Top Prize: $22,000
June 6
2by2: Red 6-7 White 14-18
Top Prize: $22,000