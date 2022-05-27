Lottery May 28

May 24
Mega Millions: 3-5-6-63-68-25 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $157,000,000
May 20
Mega Millions: 33-40-59-60-69-22 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $143,000,000
May 25
Powerball: 19-28-39-42-57-17 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $150,000,000
May 23
Powerball: 1-33-37-39-42-26 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $135,000,000
May 26
Cowboy Draw: 9-13-30-36-43
Estimated Jackpot: $965,000
May 23
Cowboy Draw: 24-25-27-36-37
Estimated Jackpot: $930,000
May 26
Lucky for Life: 24-26-27-39-46 Lucky Ball: 15
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
May 25
Lucky for Life: 11-12-28-30-37 Lucky Ball: 11
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
May 26
2by2: Red 6-25 White 16-22
Top Prize: $22,000
May 25
2by2: Red 7-22 White 18-19
Top Prize: $22,000