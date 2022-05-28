 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery May 29

  • 0

May 27

Mega Millions: 3-14-40-53-54-8 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $170,000,000

May 24

Mega Millions: 3-5-6-63-68-25 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $157,000,000

May 25

Powerball: 19-28-39-42-57-17 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $150,000,000

May 23

Powerball: 1-33-37-39-42-26 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $135,000,000

May 26

Cowboy Draw: 9-13-30-36-43

Estimated Jackpot: $965,000

May 23

Cowboy Draw: 24-25-27-36-37

Estimated Jackpot: $930,000

May 27

Lucky for Life: 2-3-17-38-47 Lucky Ball: 1

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

May 26

Lucky for Life: 24-26-27-39-46 Lucky Ball: 15

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

May 27

2by2: Red 16-26 White 4-20

Top Prize: $22,000

May 26

2by2: Red 6-25 White 16-22

Top Prize: $22,000

