Jan. 6
Mega Millions: 3-20-46-59-63-13 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $940,000,000
Jan. 3
Mega Millions: 25-29-33-41-44-18 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $785,000,000
Jan. 9
Powerball: 18-43-48-60-69-14 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000
Jan. 7
Powerball: 35-36-44-45-67-14 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $325,000,000
Jan. 9
Cowboy Draw: 1-16-20-32-35
Estimated Jackpot: $1,940,000
Jan. 5
Cowboy Draw: 16-25-26-41-43
Estimated Jackpot: $1,840,000
Jan. 9
Lucky for Life: 3-5-24-26-31 Lucky Ball: 5
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Jan. 8
Lucky for Life: 6-18-32-42-47 Lucky Ball: 9
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Jan. 9
2by2: Red 17-26 White 9-18
Top Prize: $22,000
Jan. 8
2by2: Red 4-8 White 2-26
Top Prize: $22,000