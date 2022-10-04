 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery

  • 0

Sept. 30

Mega Millions: 16-26-37-40-51-6 Megaplier: 4

Estimated Jackpot: $355,000,000

Sept. 27

Mega Millions: 8-14-24-43-51-9 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $325,000,000

Oct. 3

Powerball: 2-16-22-55-63-22 Power play: 4

Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000

Oct. 1

Powerball: 8-21-22-65-69-26 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $322,000,000

Oct. 3

Cowboy Draw: 6-11-13-23-41

Estimated Jackpot: $860,000

Sept. 29

Cowboy Draw: 11-13-25-29-42

Estimated Jackpot: $840,000

Oct. 3

Lucky for Life: 2-9-27-33-40 Lucky Ball: 1

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Oct. 2

Lucky for Life: 1-3-10-12-13 Lucky Ball: 2

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Oct. 3

2by2: Red 6-8 White 12-14

Top Prize: $22,000

Oct. 2

2by2: Red 3-16 White 5-21

Top Prize: $22,000

