Sept. 30
Mega Millions: 16-26-37-40-51-6 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $355,000,000
Sept. 27
Mega Millions: 8-14-24-43-51-9 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $325,000,000
Oct. 3
Powerball: 2-16-22-55-63-22 Power play: 4
Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000
Oct. 1
Powerball: 8-21-22-65-69-26 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $322,000,000
Oct. 3
Cowboy Draw: 6-11-13-23-41
Estimated Jackpot: $860,000
Sept. 29
Cowboy Draw: 11-13-25-29-42
Estimated Jackpot: $840,000
Oct. 3
Lucky for Life: 2-9-27-33-40 Lucky Ball: 1
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Oct. 2
Lucky for Life: 1-3-10-12-13 Lucky Ball: 2
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Oct. 3
2by2: Red 6-8 White 12-14
Top Prize: $22,000
Oct. 2
2by2: Red 3-16 White 5-21
Top Prize: $22,000