Lottery

Oct. 28

Mega Millions: 4-18-31-53-69-7 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $87,000,000

Oct. 25

Mega Millions: 21-30-35-45-66-21 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $45,000,000

Oct. 31

Powerball: 13-19-36-39-59-13 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $1,000,000,000

Oct. 29

Powerball: 19-31-40-46-57-23 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $825,000,000

Oct. 31

Cowboy Draw: 17-23-30-34-37

Estimated Jackpot: $1,120,000

Oct. 27

Cowboy Draw: 22-26-37-40-41

Estimated Jackpot: $1,070,000

Oct. 31

Lucky for Life: 3-13-16-19-28 Lucky Ball: 3

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Oct. 30

Lucky for Life: 25-27-28-34-44 Lucky Ball: 7

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Oct. 31

2by2: Red 15-21 White 18-19

Top Prize: $22,000

Oct. 30

2by2: Red 9-21 White 14-24

Top Prize: $22,000

