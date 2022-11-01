Oct. 28
Mega Millions: 4-18-31-53-69-7 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $87,000,000
Oct. 25
Mega Millions: 21-30-35-45-66-21 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $45,000,000
Oct. 31
Powerball: 13-19-36-39-59-13 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $1,000,000,000
Oct. 29
Powerball: 19-31-40-46-57-23 Power play: 3
People are also reading…
Estimated jackpot: $825,000,000
Oct. 31
Cowboy Draw: 17-23-30-34-37
Estimated Jackpot: $1,120,000
Oct. 27
Cowboy Draw: 22-26-37-40-41
Estimated Jackpot: $1,070,000
Oct. 31
Lucky for Life: 3-13-16-19-28 Lucky Ball: 3
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Oct. 30
Lucky for Life: 25-27-28-34-44 Lucky Ball: 7
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Oct. 31
2by2: Red 15-21 White 18-19
Top Prize: $22,000
Oct. 30
2by2: Red 9-21 White 14-24
Top Prize: $22,000