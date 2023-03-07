March 3
Mega Millions: 8-25-36-39-67-11 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $167,000,000
Feb. 28
Mega Millions: 14-16-40-52-59-13 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $145,000,000
March 6
Powerball: 2-13-29-58-69-4 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
March 4
Powerball: 10-16-18-40-66-16 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $161,000,000
March 6
Cowboy Draw: 6-8-19-24-36
Estimated Jackpot: $2,800,000
March 2
Cowboy Draw: 10-19-25-29-41
Estimated Jackpot: $2,690,000
March 6
Lucky for Life: 3-7-24-25-28 Lucky Ball: 4
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
March 5
Lucky for Life: 1-7-10-25-43 Lucky Ball: 11
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
March 6
2by2: Red 14-26 White 14-15
Top Prize: $22,000
March 5
2by2: Red 4-13 White 8-23
Top Prize: $22,000