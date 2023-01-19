 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery

  • 0

Jan. 17

Mega Millions: 2-12-18-24-39-18 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $20,000,000

Jan. 13

Mega Millions: 30-43-45-46-61-14 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $1,350,000,000

Jan. 18

Powerball: 6-15-22-42-47-26 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $439,000,000

Jan. 16

Powerball: 4-14-33-39-61-3 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $416,000,000

Jan. 16

Cowboy Draw: 3-27-36-39-40

Estimated Jackpot: $2,050,000

Jan. 12

Cowboy Draw: 7-17-34-39-40

Estimated Jackpot: $2,000,000

Jan. 18

Lucky for Life: 12-27-35-42-44 Lucky Ball: 6

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Jan. 17

Lucky for Life: 3-4-25-35-48 Lucky Ball: 18

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Jan. 18

2by2: Red 2-3 White 16-25

Top Prize: $22,000

Jan. 17

2by2: Red 3-19 White 10-25

Top Prize: $22,000

