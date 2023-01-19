Jan. 17
Mega Millions: 2-12-18-24-39-18 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $20,000,000
Jan. 13
Mega Millions: 30-43-45-46-61-14 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $1,350,000,000
Jan. 18
Powerball: 6-15-22-42-47-26 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $439,000,000
Jan. 16
Powerball: 4-14-33-39-61-3 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $416,000,000
Jan. 16
Cowboy Draw: 3-27-36-39-40
Estimated Jackpot: $2,050,000
Jan. 12
Cowboy Draw: 7-17-34-39-40
Estimated Jackpot: $2,000,000
Jan. 18
Lucky for Life: 12-27-35-42-44 Lucky Ball: 6
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Jan. 17
Lucky for Life: 3-4-25-35-48 Lucky Ball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Jan. 18
2by2: Red 2-3 White 16-25
Top Prize: $22,000
Jan. 17
2by2: Red 3-19 White 10-25
Top Prize: $22,000