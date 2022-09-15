Sept. 13
Mega Millions: 14-25-38-59-64-21 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $231,000,000
Sept. 9
Mega Millions: 16-21-54-55-69-22 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $210,000,000
Sept. 14
Powerball: 9-10-20-22-52-25 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $206,000,000
Sept. 12
Powerball: 6-14-16-34-66-25 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000
Sept. 12
Cowboy Draw: 6-12-20-24-40
Estimated Jackpot: $715,000
Sept. 8
Cowboy Draw: 8-14-20-29-34
Estimated Jackpot: $685,000
Sept. 14
Lucky for Life: 4-12-25-39-43 Lucky Ball: 7
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Sept. 13
Lucky for Life: 12-15-28-29-48 Lucky Ball: 4
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Sept. 14
2by2: Red 3-10 White 8-24
Top Prize: $22,000
Sept. 13
2by2: Red 9-13 White 6-18
Top Prize: $22,000