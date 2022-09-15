 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery

  • 0

Sept. 13

Mega Millions: 14-25-38-59-64-21 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $231,000,000

Sept. 9

Mega Millions: 16-21-54-55-69-22 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $210,000,000

Sept. 14

Powerball: 9-10-20-22-52-25 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $206,000,000

Sept. 12

Powerball: 6-14-16-34-66-25 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000

Sept. 12

Cowboy Draw: 6-12-20-24-40

Estimated Jackpot: $715,000

Sept. 8

Cowboy Draw: 8-14-20-29-34

Estimated Jackpot: $685,000

Sept. 14

Lucky for Life: 4-12-25-39-43 Lucky Ball: 7

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Sept. 13

Lucky for Life: 12-15-28-29-48 Lucky Ball: 4

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Sept. 14

2by2: Red 3-10 White 8-24

Top Prize: $22,000

Sept. 13

2by2: Red 9-13 White 6-18

Top Prize: $22,000

