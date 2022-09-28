Sept. 27
Mega Millions: 8-14-24-43-51-9 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $325,000,000
Sept. 23
Mega Millions: 15-30-35-38-66-12 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $301,000,000
Sept. 26
Powerball: 13-20-31-33-59-20 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $300,000,000
Sept. 24
Powerball: 3-9-21-24-29-14 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $270,000,000
Sept. 26
Cowboy Draw: 6-14-28-30-34
Estimated Jackpot: $815,000
Sept. 22
Cowboy Draw: 4-9-16-20-28
Estimated Jackpot: $775,000
Sept. 27
Lucky for Life: 2-10-38-42-47 Lucky Ball: 4
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Sept. 26
Lucky for Life: 5-12-18-21-27 Lucky Ball: 11
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Sept. 27
2by2: Red 24-25 White 9-16
Top Prize: $22,000
Sept. 26
2by2: Red 10-22 White 10-11
Top Prize: $22,000