Lottery

Oct. 14

Mega Millions: 9-22-26-41-44-19 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $494,000,000

Oct. 11

Mega Millions: 3-7-11-13-38-1 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $445,000,000

Oct. 17

Powerball: 19-30-36-46-60-25 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $480,000,000

Oct. 15

Powerball: 32-37-40-58-62-15 Power play: 5

Estimated jackpot: $454,000,000

Oct. 17

Cowboy Draw: 9-19-21-35-43

Estimated Jackpot: $970,000

Oct. 13

Cowboy Draw: 9-14-16-30-38

Estimated Jackpot: $940,000

Oct. 17

Lucky for Life: 12-19-24-27-38 Lucky Ball: 11

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Oct. 16

Lucky for Life: 6-14-15-20-33 Lucky Ball: 1

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Oct. 17

2by2: Red 19-21 White 1-3

Top Prize: $22,000

Oct. 16

2by2: Red 1-5 White 1-3

Top Prize: $22,000

