Feb. 28
Mega Millions: 14-16-40-52-59-13 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $145,000,000
Feb. 24
Mega Millions: 2-22-49-65-67-7 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $100,000,000
March 1
Powerball: 2-9-28-36-53-4 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $143,000,000
Feb. 27
Powerball: 16-28-49-51-55-23 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $131,000,000
Feb. 27
Cowboy Draw: 13-16-34-35-41
Estimated Jackpot: $2,685,000
Feb. 23
Cowboy Draw: 3-8-11-23-29
Estimated Jackpot: $2,610,000
March 1
Lucky for Life: 6-11-19-35-46 Lucky Ball: 7
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Feb. 28
Lucky for Life: 1-20-32-41-44 Lucky Ball: 14
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
March 1
2by2: Red 4-23 White 4-6
Top Prize: $22,000
Feb. 28
2by2: Red 10-25 White 12-16
Top Prize: $22,000