Lottery

Nov. 1

Mega Millions: 5-9-15-16-17-25 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $119,000,000

Oct. 28

Mega Millions: 4-18-31-53-69-7 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $87,000,000

Nov. 2

Powerball: 2-11-22-35-60-23 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000,000

Oct. 31

Powerball: 13-19-36-39-59-13 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $1,000,000,000

Nov. 3

Cowboy Draw: 9-11-15-27-43

Estimated Jackpot: $1,150,000

Oct. 31

Cowboy Draw: 17-23-30-34-37

Estimated Jackpot: $1,120,000

Nov. 3

Lucky for Life: 14-19-26-32-36 Lucky Ball: 6

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Nov. 2

Lucky for Life: 6-10-16-26-42 Lucky Ball: 9

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Nov. 3

2by2: Red 4-18 White 4-15

Top Prize: $22,000

Nov. 2

2by2: Red 4-18 White 10-26

Top Prize: $22,000

