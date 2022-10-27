Oct. 25
Mega Millions: 21-30-35-45-66-21 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $45,000,000
Oct. 21
Mega Millions: 34-36-43-45-68-223 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $30,000,000
Oct. 26
Powerball: 19-36-37-46-56-24 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $800,000,000
Oct. 24
Powerball: 18-23-35-45-54-16 Power play: 4
Estimated jackpot: $700,000,000
Oct. 24
Cowboy Draw: 4-14-21-30-45
Estimated Jackpot: $1,040,000
Oct. 20
Cowboy Draw: 2-14-17-28-37
Estimated Jackpot: $1,000,000
Oct. 26
Lucky for Life: 18-21-22-35-38 Lucky Ball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Oct. 25
Lucky for Life: 17-30-40-41-45 Lucky Ball: 1
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Oct. 26
2by2: Red 5-9 White 10-19
Top Prize: $22,000
Oct. 25
2by2: Red 11-26 White 19-21
Top Prize: $22,000