Sept. 9
Mega Millions: 16-21-54-55-69-22 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $210,000,000
Sept. 6
Mega Millions: 6-17-46-59-68-2 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $191,000,000
Sept. 12
Powerball: 6-14-16-34-66-25 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000
Sept. 10
Powerball: 38-42-56-68-69-4 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000
Sept. 12
Cowboy Draw: 6-12-20-24-40
Estimated Jackpot: $715,000
Sept. 8
Cowboy Draw: 8-14-20-29-34
Estimated Jackpot: $685,000
Sept. 12
Lucky for Life: 4-6-16-41-46 Lucky Ball: 11
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Sept. 11
Lucky for Life: 3-5-28-33-43 Lucky Ball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Sept. 12
2by2: Red 23-25 White 21-23
Top Prize: $22,000
Sept. 11
2by2: Red 19-25 White 9-17
Top Prize: $22,000