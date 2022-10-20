 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery

  • 0

Oct. 18

Mega Millions: 1-15-20-44-67-23 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $20,000,000

Oct. 14

Mega Millions: 9-22-26-41-44-19 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $494,000,000

Oct. 19

Powerball: 6-8-15-27-42-10 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $508,000,000

Oct. 17

Powerball: 19-30-36-46-60-25 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $480,000,000

Oct. 17

Cowboy Draw: 9-19-21-35-43

Estimated Jackpot: $970,000

Oct. 13

Cowboy Draw: 9-14-16-30-38

Estimated Jackpot: $940,000

Oct. 19

Lucky for Life: 1-6-26-28-31 Lucky Ball: 8

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Oct. 18

Lucky for Life: 2-18-28-29-43 Lucky Ball: 4

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Oct. 19

2by2: Red 16-24 White 10-17

Top Prize: $22,000

Oct. 18

2by2: Red 1-17 White 12-25

Top Prize: $22,000

