Oct. 18
Mega Millions: 1-15-20-44-67-23 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $20,000,000
Oct. 14
Mega Millions: 9-22-26-41-44-19 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $494,000,000
Oct. 19
Powerball: 6-8-15-27-42-10 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $508,000,000
Oct. 17
Powerball: 19-30-36-46-60-25 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $480,000,000
Oct. 17
Cowboy Draw: 9-19-21-35-43
Estimated Jackpot: $970,000
Oct. 13
Cowboy Draw: 9-14-16-30-38
Estimated Jackpot: $940,000
Oct. 19
Lucky for Life: 1-6-26-28-31 Lucky Ball: 8
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Oct. 18
Lucky for Life: 2-18-28-29-43 Lucky Ball: 4
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Oct. 19
2by2: Red 16-24 White 10-17
Top Prize: $22,000
Oct. 18
2by2: Red 1-17 White 12-25
Top Prize: $22,000