March 7
Mega Millions: 15-22-25-28-69-21 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $188,000,000
March 3
Mega Millions: 8-25-36-39-67-11 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $167,000,000
March 6
Powerball: 2-13-29-58-69-4 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
March 4
Powerball: 10-16-18-40-66-16 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $161,000,000
March 6
Cowboy Draw: 6-8-19-24-36
Estimated Jackpot: $2,800,000
March 2
Cowboy Draw: 10-19-25-29-41
Estimated Jackpot: $2,690,000
March 7
Lucky for Life: 10-28-30-37-38 Lucky Ball: 1
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
March 6
Lucky for Life: 3-7-24-25-28 Lucky Ball: 4
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
March 7
2by2: Red 2-21 White 6-23
Top Prize: $22,000
March 6
2by2: Red 14-26 White 14-15
Top Prize: $22,000