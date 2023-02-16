Feb. 14
Mega Millions: 23-24-35-40-43-1 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $67,000,000
Feb. 10
Mega Millions: 20-29-30-52-58-19 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $50,000,000
Feb. 15
Powerball: 31-32-54-60-63-12 Power play: 4
Estimated jackpot: $45,000,000
Feb. 13
Powerball: 17-26-37-61-65-2 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $45,000,000
Feb. 13
Cowboy Draw: 11-14-18-39-45
Estimated Jackpot: $2,480,000
Feb. 9
Cowboy Draw: 14-19-25-30-32
Estimated Jackpot: $2,420,000
Feb. 15
Lucky for Life: 9-16-28-35-44 Lucky Ball: 1
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Feb. 14
Lucky for Life: 7-21-27-41-44 Lucky Ball: 7
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Feb. 15
2by2: Red 2-4 White 4-24
Top Prize: $22,000
Feb. 14
2by2: Red 16-26 White 5-16
Top Prize: $22,000