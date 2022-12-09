 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery

  • 0

Dec. 6

Mega Millions: 15-16-19-28-47-13 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $354,000,000

Dec. 2

Mega Millions: 1-21-36-46-52-16 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $333,000,000

Dec. 7

Powerball: 6-28-44-59-61-21 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000

Dec. 5

Powerball: 35-45-47-54-55-14 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $89,000,000

Dec. 8

Cowboy Draw: 6-7-24-28-44

Estimated Jackpot: $1,520,000

Dec. 5

Cowboy Draw: 9-21-30-34-41

Estimated Jackpot: $1,515,000

Dec. 8

Lucky for Life: 2-4-14-29-40 Lucky Ball: 8

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Dec. 7

Lucky for Life: 2-23-32-44-48 Lucky Ball: 2

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Dec. 8

2by2: Red 1-4 White 14-25

Top Prize: $22,000

Dec. 7

2by2: Red 14-24 White 4-8

Top Prize: $22,000

