Dec. 6
Mega Millions: 15-16-19-28-47-13 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $354,000,000
Dec. 2
Mega Millions: 1-21-36-46-52-16 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $333,000,000
Dec. 7
Powerball: 6-28-44-59-61-21 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
Dec. 5
Powerball: 35-45-47-54-55-14 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $89,000,000
Dec. 8
Cowboy Draw: 6-7-24-28-44
Estimated Jackpot: $1,520,000
Dec. 5
Cowboy Draw: 9-21-30-34-41
Estimated Jackpot: $1,515,000
Dec. 8
Lucky for Life: 2-4-14-29-40 Lucky Ball: 8
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Dec. 7
Lucky for Life: 2-23-32-44-48 Lucky Ball: 2
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Dec. 8
2by2: Red 1-4 White 14-25
Top Prize: $22,000
Dec. 7
2by2: Red 14-24 White 4-8
Top Prize: $22,000