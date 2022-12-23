Dec. 20
Mega Millions: 3-4-33-36-52-17 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $465,000,000
Dec. 16
Mega Millions: 8-35-40-53-56-11 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $429,000,000
Dec. 21
Powerball: 12-15-24-34-59-14 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000
Dec. 19
Powerball: 7-37-55-65-67-12 Power play: 5
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000
Dec. 22
Cowboy Draw: 7-16-21-34-35
Estimated Jackpot: $1,680,000
Dec. 19
Cowboy Draw: 16-25-28-35-36
Estimated Jackpot: $1,675,000
Dec. 22
Lucky for Life: 8-16-24-27-38 Lucky Ball: 1
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Dec. 21
Lucky for Life: 1-5-21-27-38 Lucky Ball: 3
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Dec. 22
2by2: Red 3-19 White 3-15
Top Prize: $22,000
Dec. 21
2by2: Red 3-13 White 12-23
Top Prize: $22,000