Lottery

Dec. 20

Mega Millions: 3-4-33-36-52-17 Megaplier: 4

Estimated Jackpot: $465,000,000

Dec. 16

Mega Millions: 8-35-40-53-56-11 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $429,000,000

Dec. 21

Powerball: 12-15-24-34-59-14 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000

Dec. 19

Powerball: 7-37-55-65-67-12 Power play: 5

Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000

Dec. 22

Cowboy Draw: 7-16-21-34-35

Estimated Jackpot: $1,680,000

Dec. 19

Cowboy Draw: 16-25-28-35-36

Estimated Jackpot: $1,675,000

Dec. 22

Lucky for Life: 8-16-24-27-38 Lucky Ball: 1

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Dec. 21

Lucky for Life: 1-5-21-27-38 Lucky Ball: 3

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Dec. 22

2by2: Red 3-19 White 3-15

Top Prize: $22,000

Dec. 21

2by2: Red 3-13 White 12-23

Top Prize: $22,000

