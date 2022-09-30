Sept. 27
Mega Millions: 8-14-24-43-51-9 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $325,000,000
Sept. 23
Mega Millions: 15-30-35-38-66-12 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $301,000,000
Sept. 28
Powerball: 6-10-24-33-67-11 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $300,000,000
Sept. 26
Powerball: 13-20-31-33-59-20 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $300,000,000
Sept. 29
Cowboy Draw: 11-13-25-29-42
Estimated Jackpot: $840,000
Sept. 26
Cowboy Draw: 6-14-28-30-34
Estimated Jackpot: $815,000
Sept. 29
Lucky for Life: 3-10-11-27-30 Lucky Ball: 5
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Sept. 28
Lucky for Life: 2-4-25-44-46 Lucky Ball: 13
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Sept. 29
2by2: Red 5-25 White 11-17
Top Prize: $22,000
Sept. 28
2by2: Red 5-25 White 8-13
Top Prize: $22,000