Sept. 20
Mega Millions: 9-21-28-30-52-10 Megaplier: 5
Estimated Jackpot: $27,000,000
Sept. 16
Mega Millions: 15-30-35-38-66-12 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $256,000,000
Sept. 21
Powerball: 6-33-34-45-54-7 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $251,000,000
Sept. 19
Powerball: 7-15-36-46-67-7 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
Sept. 19
Cowboy Draw: 5-14-15-18-31
Estimated Jackpot: $735,000
Sept. 15
Cowboy Draw: 2-14-20-42-44
Estimated Jackpot: $735,000
Sept. 21
Lucky for Life: 8-19-25-28-35 Lucky Ball: 10
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Sept. 20
Lucky for Life: 5-26-28-37-42 Lucky Ball: 10
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Sept. 21
2by2: Red 3-25 White 5-11
Top Prize: $22,000
Sept. 20
2by2: Red 8-13 White 17-23
Top Prize: $22,000