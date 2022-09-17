 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lottery

  • 0

Sept. 16

Mega Millions: 15-30-35-38-66-12 Megaplier: 4

Estimated Jackpot: $256,000,000

Sept. 13

Mega Millions: 14-25-38-59-64-21 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $231,000,000

Sept. 14

Powerball: 9-10-20-22-52-25 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $206,000,000

Sept. 12

Powerball: 6-14-16-34-66-25 Power play: 3

People are also reading…

Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000

Sept. 15

Cowboy Draw: 2-14-20-42-44

Estimated Jackpot: $735,000

Sept. 12

Cowboy Draw: 6-12-20-24-40

Estimated Jackpot: $715,000

Sept. 16

Lucky for Life: 23-33-34-35-42 Lucky Ball: 14

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Sept. 15

Lucky for Life: 2-18-27-41-45 Lucky Ball: 9

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Sept. 16

2by2: Red 18-21 White 2-21

Top Prize: $22,000

Sept. 15

2by2: Red 4-22 White 15-20

Top Prize: $22,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News