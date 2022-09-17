Sept. 16
Mega Millions: 15-30-35-38-66-12 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $256,000,000
Sept. 13
Mega Millions: 14-25-38-59-64-21 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $231,000,000
Sept. 14
Powerball: 9-10-20-22-52-25 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $206,000,000
Sept. 12
Powerball: 6-14-16-34-66-25 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000
Sept. 15
Cowboy Draw: 2-14-20-42-44
Estimated Jackpot: $735,000
Sept. 12
Cowboy Draw: 6-12-20-24-40
Estimated Jackpot: $715,000
Sept. 16
Lucky for Life: 23-33-34-35-42 Lucky Ball: 14
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Sept. 15
Lucky for Life: 2-18-27-41-45 Lucky Ball: 9
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Sept. 16
2by2: Red 18-21 White 2-21
Top Prize: $22,000
Sept. 15
2by2: Red 4-22 White 15-20
Top Prize: $22,000