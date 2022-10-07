Oct. 4
Mega Millions: 15-18-25-33-38-25 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $380,000,000
Sept. 30
Mega Millions: 16-26-37-40-51-6 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $355,000,000
Oct. 5
Powerball: 26-30-33-37-62-6 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $353,000,000
Oct. 3
Powerball: 2-16-22-55-63-22 Power play: 4
Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000
Oct. 6
Cowboy Draw: 4-10-25-31-38
Estimated Jackpot: $885,000
Oct. 3
Cowboy Draw: 6-11-13-23-41
Estimated Jackpot: $860,000
Oct. 6
Lucky for Life: 8-13-17-21-45 Lucky Ball: 15
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Oct. 5
Lucky for Life: 1-14-32-45-46 Lucky Ball: 1
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Oct. 6
2by2: Red 5-15 White 16-20
Top Prize: $22,000
Oct. 5
2by2: Red 6-11 White 3-24
Top Prize: $22,000