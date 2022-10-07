 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery

  • 0

Oct. 4

Mega Millions: 15-18-25-33-38-25 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $380,000,000

Sept. 30

Mega Millions: 16-26-37-40-51-6 Megaplier: 4

Estimated Jackpot: $355,000,000

Oct. 5

Powerball: 26-30-33-37-62-6 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $353,000,000

Oct. 3

Powerball: 2-16-22-55-63-22 Power play: 4

Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000

Oct. 6

Cowboy Draw: 4-10-25-31-38

Estimated Jackpot: $885,000

Oct. 3

Cowboy Draw: 6-11-13-23-41

Estimated Jackpot: $860,000

Oct. 6

Lucky for Life: 8-13-17-21-45 Lucky Ball: 15

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Oct. 5

Lucky for Life: 1-14-32-45-46 Lucky Ball: 1

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Oct. 6

2by2: Red 5-15 White 16-20

Top Prize: $22,000

Oct. 5

2by2: Red 6-11 White 3-24

Top Prize: $22,000

