March 7
Mega Millions: 15-22-25-28-69-21 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $188,000,000
March 3
Mega Millions: 8-25-36-39-67-11 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $167,000,000
March 8
Powerball: 26-27-43-61-69-4 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000
March 6
Powerball: 2-13-29-58-69-4 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
People are also reading…
March 9
Cowboy Draw: 8-20-25-28-37
Estimated Jackpot: $2,860,000
March 6
Cowboy Draw: 6-8-19-24-36
Estimated Jackpot: $2,800,000
March 9
Lucky for Life: 28-39-43-44-47 Lucky Ball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
March 8
Lucky for Life: 1-16-31-36-44 Lucky Ball: 5
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
March 9
2by2: Red 2-15 White 4-12
Top Prize: $22,000
March 8
2by2: Red 9-23 White 7-8
Top Prize: $22,000