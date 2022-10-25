 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery

  • 0

Oct. 21

Mega Millions: 34-36-43-45-68-223 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $30,000,000

Oct. 18

Mega Millions: 1-15-20-44-67-23 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $20,000,000

Oct. 24

Powerball: 18-23-35-45-54-16 Power play: 4

Estimated jackpot: $700,000,000

Oct. 22

Powerball: 19-25-48-55-60-18 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $625,000,000

Oct. 24

Cowboy Draw: 4-14-21-30-45

Estimated Jackpot: $1,040,000

Oct. 20

Cowboy Draw: 2-14-17-28-37

Estimated Jackpot: $1,000,000

Oct. 24

Lucky for Life: 1-5-9-31-38 Lucky Ball: 3

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Oct. 23

Lucky for Life: 33-42-44-47-48 Lucky Ball: 15

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Oct. 24

2by2: Red 11-21 White 6-9

Top Prize: $22,000

Oct. 23

2by2: Red 23-25 White 2-17

Top Prize: $22,000

