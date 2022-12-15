 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery

  • 0

Dec. 13

Mega Millions: 14-22-48-58-68-6 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $400,000,000

Dec. 9

Mega Millions: 8-19-53-61-69-19 Megaplier: 4

Estimated Jackpot: $379,000,000

Dec. 14

Powerball: 16-51-59-66-68-25 Power play: 10

Estimated jackpot: $134,000,000

Dec. 12

Powerball: 16-31-50-55-61-9 Power play: 4

Estimated jackpot: $124,000,000

Dec. 12

Cowboy Draw: 13-26-31-36-37

Estimated Jackpot: $1,600,000

Dec. 8

Cowboy Draw: 6-7-24-28-44

Estimated Jackpot: $1,520,000

Dec. 14

Lucky for Life: 2-4-6-17-20 Lucky Ball: 5

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Dec. 13

Lucky for Life: 4-5-10-20-34 Lucky Ball: 6

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Dec. 14

2by2: Red 10-16 White 6-22

Top Prize: $22,000

Dec. 13

2by2: Red 8-15 White 8-13

Top Prize: $22,000

