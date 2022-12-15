Dec. 13
Mega Millions: 14-22-48-58-68-6 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $400,000,000
Dec. 9
Mega Millions: 8-19-53-61-69-19 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $379,000,000
Dec. 14
Powerball: 16-51-59-66-68-25 Power play: 10
Estimated jackpot: $134,000,000
Dec. 12
Powerball: 16-31-50-55-61-9 Power play: 4
Estimated jackpot: $124,000,000
Dec. 12
Cowboy Draw: 13-26-31-36-37
Estimated Jackpot: $1,600,000
Dec. 8
Cowboy Draw: 6-7-24-28-44
Estimated Jackpot: $1,520,000
Dec. 14
Lucky for Life: 2-4-6-17-20 Lucky Ball: 5
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Dec. 13
Lucky for Life: 4-5-10-20-34 Lucky Ball: 6
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Dec. 14
2by2: Red 10-16 White 6-22
Top Prize: $22,000
Dec. 13
2by2: Red 8-15 White 8-13
Top Prize: $22,000