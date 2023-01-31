Jan. 27
Mega Millions: 4-43-46-47-61-22 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $20,000,000
Jan. 24
Mega Millions: 33-41-47-50-62-20 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $31,000,000
Jan. 30
Powerball: 1-4-12-36-49-5 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $613,000,000
Jan. 28
Powerball: 2-18-23-27-47-15 Power play: 4
Estimated jackpot: $572,000,000
Jan. 30
Cowboy Draw: 16-17-19-24-45
Estimated Jackpot: $2,252,000
Jan. 26
Cowboy Draw: 3-35-36-39-41
Estimated Jackpot: $2,150,000
Jan. 30
Lucky for Life: 9-16-34-46-47 Lucky Ball: 13
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Jan. 29
Lucky for Life: 15-16-21-23-46 Lucky Ball: 6
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Jan. 30
2by2: Red 14-19 White 2-24
Top Prize: $22,000
Jan. 29
2by2: Red 19-26 White 19-21
Top Prize: $22,000