 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lottery

  • 0

Jan. 27

Mega Millions: 4-43-46-47-61-22 Megaplier: 4

Estimated Jackpot: $20,000,000

Jan. 24

Mega Millions: 33-41-47-50-62-20 Megaplier: 4

Estimated Jackpot: $31,000,000

Jan. 30

Powerball: 1-4-12-36-49-5 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $613,000,000

Jan. 28

Powerball: 2-18-23-27-47-15 Power play: 4

People are also reading…

Estimated jackpot: $572,000,000

Jan. 30

Cowboy Draw: 16-17-19-24-45

Estimated Jackpot: $2,252,000

Jan. 26

Cowboy Draw: 3-35-36-39-41

Estimated Jackpot: $2,150,000

Jan. 30

Lucky for Life: 9-16-34-46-47 Lucky Ball: 13

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Jan. 29

Lucky for Life: 15-16-21-23-46 Lucky Ball: 6

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Jan. 30

2by2: Red 14-19 White 2-24

Top Prize: $22,000

Jan. 29

2by2: Red 19-26 White 19-21

Top Prize: $22,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News