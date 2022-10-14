 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery

  • 0

Oct. 11

Mega Millions: 3-7-11-13-38-1 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $445,000,000

Oct. 7

Mega Millions: 6-11-29-36-55-21 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $410,000,000

Oct. 12

Powerball: 14-30-41-42-59-6 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $420,000,000

Oct. 10

Powerball: 3-6-11-17-22-11 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $401,000,000

Oct. 13

Cowboy Draw: 9-14-16-30-38

Estimated Jackpot: $940,000

Oct. 10

Cowboy Draw: 7-10-11-25-41

Estimated Jackpot: $920,000

Oct. 13

Lucky for Life: 9-17-27-42-48 Lucky Ball: 14

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Oct. 12

Lucky for Life: 10-14-15-17-30 Lucky Ball: 2

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Oct. 13

2by2: Red 17-25 White 9-18

Top Prize: $22,000

Oct. 12

2by2: Red 7-9 White 14-18

Top Prize: $22,000

