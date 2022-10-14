Oct. 11
Mega Millions: 3-7-11-13-38-1 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $445,000,000
Oct. 7
Mega Millions: 6-11-29-36-55-21 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $410,000,000
Oct. 12
Powerball: 14-30-41-42-59-6 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $420,000,000
Oct. 10
Powerball: 3-6-11-17-22-11 Power play: 2
People are also reading…
Estimated jackpot: $401,000,000
Oct. 13
Cowboy Draw: 9-14-16-30-38
Estimated Jackpot: $940,000
Oct. 10
Cowboy Draw: 7-10-11-25-41
Estimated Jackpot: $920,000
Oct. 13
Lucky for Life: 9-17-27-42-48 Lucky Ball: 14
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Oct. 12
Lucky for Life: 10-14-15-17-30 Lucky Ball: 2
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Oct. 13
2by2: Red 17-25 White 9-18
Top Prize: $22,000
Oct. 12
2by2: Red 7-9 White 14-18
Top Prize: $22,000