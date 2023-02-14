Feb. 10
Mega Millions: 20-29-30-52-58-19 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $50,000,000
Feb. 7
Mega Millions: 9-15-46-55-57-4 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $31,000,000
Feb. 13
Powerball: 17-26-37-61-65-2 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $45,000,000
Feb. 11
Powerball: 10-23-30-54-65-11 Power play: 4
Estimated jackpot: $34,000,000
Feb. 13
Cowboy Draw: 11-14-18-39-45
Estimated Jackpot: $2,480,000
Feb. 9
Cowboy Draw: 14-19-25-30-32
Estimated Jackpot: $2,420,000
Feb. 13
Lucky for Life: 1-8-15-39-48 Lucky Ball: 7
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Feb. 12
Lucky for Life: 8-9-21-22-32 Lucky Ball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Feb. 13
2by2: Red 19-26 White 13-20
Top Prize: $22,000
Feb. 12
2by2: Red 2-20 White 5-17
Top Prize: $22,000