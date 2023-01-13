Jan. 10
Mega Millions: 7-13-14-15-18-9 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $1,100,000,000
Jan. 6
Mega Millions: 3-20-46-59-63-13 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $940,000,000
Jan. 11
Powerball: 4-8-46-47-48-5 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000
Jan. 9
Powerball: 18-43-48-60-69-14 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000
Jan. 12
Cowboy Draw: 7-17-34-39-40
Estimated Jackpot: $2,000,000
Jan. 9
Cowboy Draw: 1-16-20-32-35
Estimated Jackpot: $1,940,000
Jan. 12
Lucky for Life: 3-12-17-42-45 Lucky Ball: 6
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Jan. 11
Lucky for Life: 24-39-41-42-45 Lucky Ball: 6
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Jan. 12
2by2: Red 1-15 White 6-9
Top Prize: $22,000
Jan. 11
2by2: Red 13-14 White 15-20
Top Prize: $22,000