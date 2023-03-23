March 21
Mega Millions: 1-21-25-27-40-11 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $272,000,000
March 17
Mega Millions: 26-28-29-39-49-25 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $254,000,000
March 22
Powerball: 27-28-37-50-57-5 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $96,000,000
March 20
Powerball: 1-27-32-47-67-14 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $86,000,000
March 20
Cowboy Draw: 17-24-34-37-38
Estimated Jackpot: $3,050,000
March 16
Cowboy Draw: 12-14-29-33-41
Estimated Jackpot: $2,930,000
March 22
Lucky for Life: 7-19-30-33-44 Lucky Ball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
March 21
Lucky for Life: 7-25-36-38-43 Lucky Ball: 3
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
March 22
2by2: Red 16-26 White 12-25
Top Prize: $22,000
March 21
2by2: Red 4-24 White 23-24
Top Prize: $22,000