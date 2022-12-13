 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery

  • 0

Dec. 9

Mega Millions: 8-19-53-61-69-19 Megaplier: 4

Estimated Jackpot: $379,000,000

Dec. 6

Mega Millions: 15-16-19-28-47-13 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $354,000,000

Dec. 12

Powerball: 16-31-50-55-61-9 Power play: 4

Estimated jackpot: $124,000,000

Dec. 10

Powerball: 9-23-47-49-68-19 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000

Dec. 12

Cowboy Draw: 13-26-31-36-37

Estimated Jackpot: $1,600,000

Dec. 8

Cowboy Draw: 6-7-24-28-44

Estimated Jackpot: $1,520,000

Dec. 12

Lucky for Life: 13-15-29-36-44 Lucky Ball: 8

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Dec. 11

Lucky for Life: 4-15-28-32-45 Lucky Ball: 18

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Dec. 12

2by2: Red 7-23 White 1-7

Top Prize: $22,000

Dec. 11

2by2: Red 19-20 White 20-21

Top Prize: $22,000

