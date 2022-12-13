Dec. 9
Mega Millions: 8-19-53-61-69-19 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $379,000,000
Dec. 6
Mega Millions: 15-16-19-28-47-13 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $354,000,000
Dec. 12
Powerball: 16-31-50-55-61-9 Power play: 4
Estimated jackpot: $124,000,000
Dec. 10
Powerball: 9-23-47-49-68-19 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000
Dec. 12
Cowboy Draw: 13-26-31-36-37
Estimated Jackpot: $1,600,000
Dec. 8
Cowboy Draw: 6-7-24-28-44
Estimated Jackpot: $1,520,000
Dec. 12
Lucky for Life: 13-15-29-36-44 Lucky Ball: 8
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Dec. 11
Lucky for Life: 4-15-28-32-45 Lucky Ball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Dec. 12
2by2: Red 7-23 White 1-7
Top Prize: $22,000
Dec. 11
2by2: Red 19-20 White 20-21
Top Prize: $22,000