 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lottery

  • 0

Dec. 16

Mega Millions: 8-35-40-53-56-11 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $429,000,000

Dec. 13

Mega Millions: 14-22-48-58-68-6 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $400,000,000

Dec. 19

Powerball: 7-37-55-65-67-12 Power play: 5

Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000

Dec. 17

Powerball: 33-56-64-66-68-12 Power play: 2

People are also reading…

Estimated jackpot: $149,000,000

Dec. 19

Cowboy Draw: 16-25-28-35-36

Estimated Jackpot: $1,675,000

Dec. 15

Cowboy Draw: 5-11-31-33-38

Estimated Jackpot: $1,640,000

Dec. 19

Lucky for Life: 10-12-23-32-45 Lucky Ball: 18

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Dec. 18

Lucky for Life: 11-19-20-25-34 Lucky Ball: 18

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Dec. 19

2by2: Red 21-22 White 6-25

Top Prize: $22,000

Dec. 18

2by2: Red 16-26 White 20-21

Top Prize: $22,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News