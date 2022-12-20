Dec. 16
Mega Millions: 8-35-40-53-56-11 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $429,000,000
Dec. 13
Mega Millions: 14-22-48-58-68-6 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $400,000,000
Dec. 19
Powerball: 7-37-55-65-67-12 Power play: 5
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000
Dec. 17
Powerball: 33-56-64-66-68-12 Power play: 2
People are also reading…
Estimated jackpot: $149,000,000
Dec. 19
Cowboy Draw: 16-25-28-35-36
Estimated Jackpot: $1,675,000
Dec. 15
Cowboy Draw: 5-11-31-33-38
Estimated Jackpot: $1,640,000
Dec. 19
Lucky for Life: 10-12-23-32-45 Lucky Ball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Dec. 18
Lucky for Life: 11-19-20-25-34 Lucky Ball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Dec. 19
2by2: Red 21-22 White 6-25
Top Prize: $22,000
Dec. 18
2by2: Red 16-26 White 20-21
Top Prize: $22,000