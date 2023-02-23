Feb. 21
Mega Millions: 2-15-30-36-63-24 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $84,000,000
Feb. 17
Mega Millions: 2-33-38-57-70-13 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $84,000,000
Feb. 20
Powerball: 3-17-26-38-54-15 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $87,000,000
Feb. 18
Powerball: 8-21-31-32-37-23 Power play: 4
People are also reading…
Estimated jackpot: $73,000,000
Feb. 23
Cowboy Draw: 3-8-11-23-29
Estimated Jackpot: $2,610,000
Feb. 20
Cowboy Draw: 7-19-21-32-45
Estimated Jackpot: $2,605,000
Feb. 22
Lucky for Life: 7-26-37-39-47 Lucky Ball: 6
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Feb. 21
Lucky for Life: 19-22-35-41-48 Lucky Ball: 7
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Feb. 22
2by2: Red 3-25 White 10-24
Top Prize: $22,000
Feb. 21
2by2: Red 2-16 White 14-15
Top Prize: $22,000