Lottery

Jan. 3

Mega Millions: 25-29-33-41-44-18 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $785,000,000

Dec. 30

Mega Millions: 1-3-6-44-51-7 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $685,000,000

Jan. 4

Powerball: 12-32-56-67-68-26 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000

Jan. 2

Powerball: 7-9-12-31-62-22 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $265,000,000

Jan. 5

Cowboy Draw: 16-25-26-41-43

Estimated Jackpot: $1,840,000

Jan. 2

Cowboy Draw: 5-8-16-24-44

Estimated Jackpot: $1,800,000

Jan. 5

Lucky for Life: 7-15-23-32-40 Lucky Ball: 2

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Jan. 4

Lucky for Life: 2-5-11-13-40 Lucky Ball: 15

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Jan. 5

2by2: Red 4-10 White 6-24

Top Prize: $22,000

Jan. 4

2by2: Red 1-9 White 3-17

Top Prize: $22,000

