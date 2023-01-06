Jan. 3
Mega Millions: 25-29-33-41-44-18 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $785,000,000
Dec. 30
Mega Millions: 1-3-6-44-51-7 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $685,000,000
Jan. 4
Powerball: 12-32-56-67-68-26 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000
Jan. 2
Powerball: 7-9-12-31-62-22 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $265,000,000
Jan. 5
Cowboy Draw: 16-25-26-41-43
Estimated Jackpot: $1,840,000
Jan. 2
Cowboy Draw: 5-8-16-24-44
Estimated Jackpot: $1,800,000
Jan. 5
Lucky for Life: 7-15-23-32-40 Lucky Ball: 2
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Jan. 4
Lucky for Life: 2-5-11-13-40 Lucky Ball: 15
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Jan. 5
2by2: Red 4-10 White 6-24
Top Prize: $22,000
Jan. 4
2by2: Red 1-9 White 3-17
Top Prize: $22,000