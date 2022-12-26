 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery

  • Updated
  • 0

Dec. 23

Mega Millions: 15-21-32-38-62-8 Megaplier: 4

Estimated Jackpot: $510,000,000

Dec. 20

Mega Millions: 3-4-33-36-52-17 Megaplier: 4

Estimated Jackpot: $465,000,000

Dec. 24

Powerball: 17-37-46-54-67-8 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000

Dec. 21

Powerball: 12-15-24-34-59-14 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000

Dec. 26

Cowboy Draw: 8-11-12-27-44

Estimated Jackpot: $1,720,000

Dec. 22

Cowboy Draw: 7-16-21-34-35

Estimated Jackpot: $1,680,000

Dec. 25

Lucky for Life: 9-25-34-41-48 Lucky Ball: 18

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Dec. 24

Lucky for Life: 4-7-15-25-36 Lucky Ball: 7

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Dec. 25

2by2: Red 8-20 White 4-10

Top Prize: $22,000

Dec. 24

2by2: Red 10-23 White 7-12

Top Prize: $22,000

