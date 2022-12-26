Dec. 23
Mega Millions: 15-21-32-38-62-8 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $510,000,000
Dec. 20
Mega Millions: 3-4-33-36-52-17 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $465,000,000
Dec. 24
Powerball: 17-37-46-54-67-8 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000
Dec. 21
Powerball: 12-15-24-34-59-14 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000
Dec. 26
Cowboy Draw: 8-11-12-27-44
Estimated Jackpot: $1,720,000
Dec. 22
Cowboy Draw: 7-16-21-34-35
Estimated Jackpot: $1,680,000
Dec. 25
Lucky for Life: 9-25-34-41-48 Lucky Ball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Dec. 24
Lucky for Life: 4-7-15-25-36 Lucky Ball: 7
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Dec. 25
2by2: Red 8-20 White 4-10
Top Prize: $22,000
Dec. 24
2by2: Red 10-23 White 7-12
Top Prize: $22,000