Jan. 31
Mega Millions: 7-9-18-29-39-13 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $31,000,000
Jan. 27
Mega Millions: 4-43-46-47-61-22 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $20,000,000
Feb. 1
Powerball: 31-43-58-59-66-9 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $646,100,000
Jan. 30
Powerball: 1-4-12-36-49-5 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $613,000,000
Jan. 30
Cowboy Draw: 16-17-19-24-45
Estimated Jackpot: $2,252,000
Jan. 26
Cowboy Draw: 3-35-36-39-41
Estimated Jackpot: $2,150,000
Feb. 1
Lucky for Life: 11-19-31-33-46 Lucky Ball: 10
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Jan. 31
Lucky for Life: 2-3-20-15-22 Lucky Ball: 12
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Feb. 1
2by2: Red 12-16 White 6-21
Top Prize: $22,000
Jan. 31
2by2: Red 20-26 White 8-23
Top Prize: $22,000