March 10
Mega Millions: 9-20-59-60-63-5 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $203,000,000
March 7
Mega Millions: 15-22-25-28-69-21 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $188,000,000
March 13
Powerball: 3-10-24-46-63-4 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $52,000,000
March 11
Powerball: 11-20-33-43-58-24 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $45,000,000
March 13
Cowboy Draw: 13-22-27-34-36
Estimated Jackpot: $2,925,000
March 9
Cowboy Draw: 8-20-25-28-37
Estimated Jackpot: $2,860,000
March 13
Lucky for Life: 3-9-20-27-37 Lucky Ball: 15
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
March 12
Lucky for Life: 9-27-32-37-43 Lucky Ball: 1
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
March 13
2by2: Red 8-13 White 1-16
Top Prize: $22,000
March 12
2by2: Red 18-24 White 11-13
Top Prize: $22,000