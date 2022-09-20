Sept. 16
Mega Millions: 15-30-35-38-66-12 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $256,000,000
Sept. 13
Mega Millions: 14-25-38-59-64-21 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $231,000,000
Sept. 19
Powerball: 7-15-36-46-67-7 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
Sept. 17
Powerball: 5-25-36-51-61-1 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $225,000,000
Sept. 19
Cowboy Draw: 5-14-15-18-31
Estimated Jackpot: $XXX
Sept. 15
Cowboy Draw: 2-14-20-42-44
Estimated Jackpot: $735,000
Sept. 19
Lucky for Life: 4-6-11-15-42 Lucky Ball: 10
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Sept. 18
Lucky for Life: 4-5-8-16-19 Lucky Ball: 9
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Sept. 19
2by2: Red 1-2 White 6-15
Top Prize: $22,000
Sept. 18
2by2: Red 6-12 White 16-19
Top Prize: $22,000