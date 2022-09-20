 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery

Sept. 16

Mega Millions: 15-30-35-38-66-12 Megaplier: 4

Estimated Jackpot: $256,000,000

Sept. 13

Mega Millions: 14-25-38-59-64-21 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $231,000,000

Sept. 19

Powerball: 7-15-36-46-67-7 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000

Sept. 17

Powerball: 5-25-36-51-61-1 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $225,000,000

Sept. 19

Cowboy Draw: 5-14-15-18-31

Estimated Jackpot: $XXX

Sept. 15

Cowboy Draw: 2-14-20-42-44

Estimated Jackpot: $735,000

Sept. 19

Lucky for Life: 4-6-11-15-42 Lucky Ball: 10

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Sept. 18

Lucky for Life: 4-5-8-16-19 Lucky Ball: 9

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Sept. 19

2by2: Red 1-2 White 6-15

Top Prize: $22,000

Sept. 18

2by2: Red 6-12 White 16-19

Top Prize: $22,000

