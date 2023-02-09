Feb. 7
Mega Millions: 9-15-46-55-57-4 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $31,000,000
Feb. 3
Mega Millions: 1-4-50-54-59-17 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $20,000,000
Feb. 6
Powerball: 5-11-22-23-69-7 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $747,000,000
Feb. 4
Powerball: 2-8-15-19-58-10 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $700,000,000
Feb. 6
Cowboy Draw: 6-10-12-19-42
Estimated Jackpot: $2,360,000
Feb. 2
Cowboy Draw: 2-22-29-32-42
Estimated Jackpot: $2,310,000
Feb. 8
Lucky for Life: 2-10-32-37-40 Lucky Ball: 5
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Feb. 7
Lucky for Life: 3-7-18-31-32 Lucky Ball: 4
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Feb. 8
2by2: Red 2-22 White 21-22
Top Prize: $22,000
Feb. 7
2by2: Red 16-23 White 14-17
Top Prize: $22,000