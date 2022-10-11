 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery

  • 0

Oct. 7

Mega Millions: 6-11-29-36-55-21 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $353,000,000

Oct. 4

Mega Millions: 15-18-25-33-38-25 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $380,000,000

Oct. 10

Powerball: 3-6-11-17-22-11 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $401,000,000

Oct. 8

Powerball: 13-43-53-60-68-5 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $378,000,000

Oct. 10

Cowboy Draw: 7-10-11-25-41

Estimated Jackpot: $920,000

Oct. 6

Cowboy Draw: 4-10-25-31-38

Estimated Jackpot: $885,000

Oct. 10

Lucky for Life: 15-16-20-28-40 Lucky Ball: 9

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Oct. 9

Lucky for Life: 8-24-25-27-29 Lucky Ball: 17

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Oct. 10

2by2: Red 19-22 White 13-25

Top Prize: $22,000

Oct. 9

2by2: Red 10-25 White 19-25

Top Prize: $22,000

