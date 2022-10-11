Oct. 7
Mega Millions: 6-11-29-36-55-21 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $353,000,000
Oct. 4
Mega Millions: 15-18-25-33-38-25 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $380,000,000
Oct. 10
Powerball: 3-6-11-17-22-11 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $401,000,000
Oct. 8
Powerball: 13-43-53-60-68-5 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $378,000,000
Oct. 10
Cowboy Draw: 7-10-11-25-41
Estimated Jackpot: $920,000
Oct. 6
Cowboy Draw: 4-10-25-31-38
Estimated Jackpot: $885,000
Oct. 10
Lucky for Life: 15-16-20-28-40 Lucky Ball: 9
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Oct. 9
Lucky for Life: 8-24-25-27-29 Lucky Ball: 17
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Oct. 10
2by2: Red 19-22 White 13-25
Top Prize: $22,000
Oct. 9
2by2: Red 10-25 White 19-25
Top Prize: $22,000